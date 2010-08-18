  Google Chrome OS tablet in time for Christmas

Although HTC exclusively told Pocket-lint back in July that it wasn't considering its own iPad rival any time soon, it seems that the manufacturer has been working on a model for Google.

Running on Google Chrome OS, the tablet is expected to come out in conjunction with Verizon on 26 November; Black Friday in the US - the country's busiest shopping day of the year.

While it seems fantastical that this could have been kept under the radar until now, downloadsquad.com claims that this comes from a reliable source, and even has some specifications to throw out there, to boot.

It is believed that it will be based on NVidia's Tegra 2 platform and come replete with a 1280 x 720 pixel touchscreen display, and 2GB of RAM. The internal memory is likely to be a minimum of 32GB SSD, and the slate will, naturally, include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 3G connectivity. We fully expect GPS, but it's interesting that downloadsquad quotes a webcam as part of the make up.

There's currently no indication of the screen size, though. Or whether it will make it out of the US.

If this turns out to be true, it could be the biggest rival to the iPad we've come across yet.

True or totally bogus? You decide. Let us know in the comments below...