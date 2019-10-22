The Pocket-lint Awards are nearly upon us for the 16th year and as usual, we have been and will continue to, deliver features detailing the nominees within each of the 19 categories and what each of the categories is looking for.

This story focuses on the top tablet and 2-in-1 devices that we have reviewed in full over the last year in the Best Tablet and 2-in-1 category. We haven't seen as many tablets launch as previous years but there are some great devices in the ones that have.

The Short Listed Best Tablet and 2-in-1 2019 nominees are:

You can click on each of the products above to read our full reviews on each nomination, which will give you an idea as to why they have been nominated.

Voting in the 16th annual EE Pocket-lint Awards is now open, so you can let us know which one of the great tablets and 2-in-1 devices above you think should win the Best Tablet or 2-in-1 award for 2019 and give us your verdict on all, or some, of the other tech across the 18 categories.

To vote for your favourite, head to our Best Tablet or 2-in-1 2019 voting page and score the products you think should win, enter your email address, and hit the submit button.

Winners will be announced at the exclusive event in London on 14 November in association with EE. Voting closes on 3 November.