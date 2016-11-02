EE launches second-gen Robin tablet designed specifically for kids

EE launched Robin, the world's first 4G tablet designed specifically for kids just over a year ago and today, the company has announced a second-generation version with several improvements.

The new Robin tablet retains its 4G connectivity and 7-inch LCD display but now features a new quad-core processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage, up from 1GB and 8GB in the previous model. EE has also fitted a new child-proof bumper case with an integrated kickstand.

While the Robin runs on Android 5.1 Lollipop, EE has overlaid a Kurio OS skin which makes it easy for kids to navigate themselves. Like the original model, the Robin comes with 40 games, educational apps and eBooks pre-installed but now supports motion-controlled gaming via the front-facing camera in either single or multiplayer modes.

Additional content can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, but anything kids want to download has to be approved by a parent first.

Like before, EE gives kids free access to Hopster, a child-friendly portal with more than 1500 episodes of kid's TV shows, learning games, songs and nursery rhymes.

There's built in parental controls too, for web filtering, app management and time control so you can be safe in the knowledge your child won't come across something they shouldn't.

The EE Robin is available now on pay monthly plans starting from £17/month on a 24 month plan with 2GB data and three months of Hopster access, or £22/month for a 24 month contract with 20GB data, EU roaming and 24 months of Hopster access.

Sharon Meadows, director of devices at EE said: "Last year we introduced the world's first 4G tablet for kids which proved extremely popular in the run up to Christmas. So this year we've given the Robin a makeover, to ensure it is once again the perfect gift for parents who want a tablet which can provide their children with hours of entertainment and e-learning in a protected online environment".