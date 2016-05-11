EE Jay is a fun and budget-friendly 4G tablet for summer travelling

EE has introduced an entry-level tablet to its range that offers decent spec for a budget price.

The Jay from EE, as it is called, is a 7.85-inch 4G device with Android 5.1 Lollipop, a quad-core 1GHz processor, 16GB of on-board storage and microSD card slot for expansion.

The tech won't win awards in the power stakes, but EE prices it at just £120 on a pay-as-you-go plan. It is also available on a pay monthly data plan starting at just £16 a month. A £18.50 a month play, for example, gives you 10GB of data with the tablet being around £30 up-front.

Its screen resolution is 1024 x 768, there's a 5-megapixel camera on the rear, with a flash, and the 3600mAh battery is capable of lasting up to seven hours between charges.

The Jay's biggest selling point though is its 4G connectivity, which is ideal for outside use during the upcoming summer.

"With double speed 4G on our superfast network, it really does offer one of the best value tablet experiences that will keep users connected on the move," said Sharon Meadows, EE's director of devices.

The Jay from EE is available from EE stores on the high-street and online now.