  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Tablets
    3. >
  3. Tablet news
    4. >
  4. EE tablet news

EE Jay is a fun and budget-friendly 4G tablet for summer travelling

|
1/5 EE
What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?
What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?

EE has introduced an entry-level tablet to its range that offers decent spec for a budget price.

The Jay from EE, as it is called, is a 7.85-inch 4G device with Android 5.1 Lollipop, a quad-core 1GHz processor, 16GB of on-board storage and microSD card slot for expansion.

The tech won't win awards in the power stakes, but EE prices it at just £120 on a pay-as-you-go plan. It is also available on a pay monthly data plan starting at just £16 a month. A £18.50 a month play, for example, gives you 10GB of data with the tablet being around £30 up-front.

Its screen resolution is 1024 x 768, there's a 5-megapixel camera on the rear, with a flash, and the 3600mAh battery is capable of lasting up to seven hours between charges.

READ: Your EE 4G phone will work "everywhere you go" by 2020

The Jay's biggest selling point though is its 4G connectivity, which is ideal for outside use during the upcoming summer.

"With double speed 4G on our superfast network, it really does offer one of the best value tablet experiences that will keep users connected on the move," said Sharon Meadows, EE's director of devices.

The Jay from EE is available from EE stores on the high-street and online now.

PopularIn Tablets
  1. What is Apple's True Tone display?
  2. Amazon Show Mode Charging Dock turns a Fire tablet into an Echo Show, available now
  3. Your eyes aren't deceiving you, this really is the white Samsung Galaxy Tab S4
  4. Microsoft Surface Go tablet is the cheapest, most accessible Surface yet
  5. Microsoft Surface Go vs Apple iPad 9.7 (2018): What's the difference?
  1. Hands-on pics of Samsung Galaxy Tab A2 and Tab A2 XL show tablet market about to thrive again
  2. Microsoft’s budget Surface tablet clears FCC, might launch soon
  3. New iOS 12 evidence points to iPad Pro with Face ID and Animojis
  4. Amazon Fire 7 vs Fire HD 8 vs Fire HD 10: Which Fire tablet should you buy?
  5. Official Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 press image leaks, to be announced at Samsung Unpacked?
Comments