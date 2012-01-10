Orange Tahiti: 7-inch Android Honeycomb tablet with 3G

Orange is offering an own-brand Android tablet called the Orange Tahiti, following its trend of naming devices after places you might want to go on holiday.

The Orange Tahiti will offer you a 7-inch LCD display, come with a respectable Qualcomm Snapdragon 8260 dual-core processor clocked at 1.2GHz and a hopefully-not-underwhelming 512MB RAM. If you think you've seen it before, that's because it is a rebranded Huawei MediaPad.

The Tahiti boasts dimensions of 124 x 190 x 10.5mm and a weight of 390g, making this a respectably portable device, supported by the 3G+ connectivity for media on the move. You'll also get Wi-Fi, AGPS and Bluetooth.

There is a 5-megapixel camera on the back and 8GB of internal memory to store your content, aided by an external microSD card slot for expansion. You'll also find Micro-USB and micro HDMI on board. The internal 4000mAh battery promises 6 hours of playtime, although this will depend on usage.

Fortunately the Orange Tahiti runs Android 3.2 Honeycomb, so you'll get a reasonable tablet experience from it.

The catch perhaps comes in pricing. Although the tablet will only cost you £69.99, you'll then have to sign up for a £25 a month 24-month data plan (a total of £699.99). However, that data plan includes 1GB of anytime data, 1GB of data between 00:00 and 04:00 for night owls.

However, you can also get the Orange Tahiti as part of a "connected" plan if you opt to take a handset on the same deal. You can then get the Tahiti for free on a £41 a month contract with the Orange San Francisco (total £984). This plan offers you 2GB a month anytime data and unlimited Wi-Fi hotspot access.

Alternative "connected" deals will offer you the Nokia C3-01 or HTC Wildfire S, if you're happy to part with additional cash.

We're yet to get our hands on the Tahiti, but when we do, we'll let you know exactly what we think.