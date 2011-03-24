Orange offers alternative to Apple Store iPad 2 queue

Don't fancy lining up for your iPad 2 all the way along Regent Street and, most likely, all the way around the corner along Hanover Street as well, with a bunch of crazy fanboys who haven't slept for 24 hours?

Well, don't bother then - go queue up outside the Orange store at 32 Great Marlborough Street, London, where you'll not only be able to get your hands on a Orange SIMed up 3G iPad 2 at a subsidised price, you could also win one for free.

That's if you're willing to dress up as your favourite app that is. The best 10 costume efforts will each be awarded with the Apple tablet sequel.

We're guessing there will be a fair few Angry Birds, so maybe try your hand at something a bit more left field (maybe the Elephant from the Evernote app?).

Orange has also announced its iPad 2 prices and, not surprisingly, they are on par with its Everything Everywhere partner T-Mobile's.

So that's £199 for the 16GB version on a £25 a month contract lasting 24 months. For that you'll get 1GB of data and another 1GB for the "quiet time" of midnight to 4pm.

The Orange shop will sell the iPad 2 from 5pm on 25 March.

