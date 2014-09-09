  1. Home
Dell announces world's thinnest tablet: The Dell Venue 8 7000 Series is just 6mm thick

Dell announces world's thinnest tablet: The Dell Venue 8 7000 Series is just 6mm thick
Dell chose the Intel Developers Forum in San Francisco to unveil what it's calling the world's thinnest tablet: the Dell Venue 8 7000 Series.

The company certainly chose its moment. With Apple unveiling its iPhone 6 at the same time over in Cupertino, Dell took the opportunity to show off its 6mm thick - or more thin - tablet on stage to a large crowd.

Specifications include an 8.4-inch OLED edge-to-edge display with a 2K resolution (2560 × 1600 pixels) for stacks of detail.

The Android tablet also includes Intel's RealSense Snapshot Depth Camera to capture depth-based images that can be edited in a variety of ways post capture.

Internal specs are thin on the ground at the moment, although we know it's among the first devices to be based on Intel's 64-bit quad-core Atom architecture, otherwise known as Moorefiled. Looks like this could be one of Dell's most significant mobile devices for a long while.

No final word on price or release date just yet, but given the specification we'd anticipate it to be in the ball park of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S 8.4.

