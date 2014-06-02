  1. Home
Dell Venue 8 (2014) Intel-powered tablet promises not to break the bank

Dell has upgraded its tablet offerings with a new Venue 8 Android slate. The tablet is thinner, lighter and faster than its predecessor.

Powering the Venue 8 is a 2.1GHz Intel Atom Z3480 Merrifield processor backed by 1GB of RAM. The Venue 8 has 16GB of eMMC storage onboard with a microSD card slot for expansion up to a further 64GB. It will run Android 4.4 KitKat inside its 8.9mm thin body.

The 8-inch display on the Venue 8 pumps out an impressive 1920 x 1200 resolution, bumping it up from its predecessor. The audio should also be impressive with Waves MAXXAudio Pro technology for a "premium audio experience".

Dell accessories will also be available including a Bluetooth Keyboard Folio, Bluetooth Portable Speaker, and a Duo Tablet Case. There will also be a Dell Venue Cradle capable of wirelessly charging the tablet.

The Dell Venue 8 will be released "in the coming months". US pricing is currently at the $199 mark so expect it to be affordable for the specs crammed into the tablet.

READ: Dell Venue 8 Pro pictures and hands-on: Pocketable Windows 8.1 power

