  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Tablets
    3. >
  3. Tablet news
    4. >
  4. Dell tablet news

Dell 'Venue' product line earmarked for 2 October New York launch

|
Pocket-lint Dell 'Venue' product line earmarked for 2 October New York launch
What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?
What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?

Neil Hand, Dell vice-president of tablets and performance, gave a sneak peek of the forthcoming Dell 'Venue' product line today at the Intel Developers' Forum in San Francisco. And we're not talking about the 2011 Venue smartphone.

An unnamed 8-inch tablet, complete with the latest Intel Bay Trail hardware, will head up the to-be-announced range. 

It's all about making the most of the latest technology. Intel Bay Trail is inside the forthcoming devices, which will mean more power under the hood, but with less power consumption than current generation devices.

The Venue name is said to represent "the place where things happen", Hand said.

Although details are thin on the ground at the moment - there's no full specifications on offer or even an exact product name - Hand did announce that a launch event on 2 October in New York city is set to reveal the full range of products.

PopularIn Tablets
  1. What is Apple's True Tone display?
  2. Amazon Show Mode Charging Dock turns a Fire tablet into an Echo Show, available now
  3. Your eyes aren't deceiving you, this really is the white Samsung Galaxy Tab S4
  4. Microsoft Surface Go tablet is the cheapest, most accessible Surface yet
  5. Microsoft Surface Go vs Apple iPad 9.7 (2018): What's the difference?
  1. Hands-on pics of Samsung Galaxy Tab A2 and Tab A2 XL show tablet market about to thrive again
  2. Microsoft’s budget Surface tablet clears FCC, might launch soon
  3. New iOS 12 evidence points to iPad Pro with Face ID and Animojis
  4. Amazon Fire 7 vs Fire HD 8 vs Fire HD 10: Which Fire tablet should you buy?
  5. Official Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 press image leaks, to be announced at Samsung Unpacked?
Comments