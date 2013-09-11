Dell 'Venue' product line earmarked for 2 October New York launch

Neil Hand, Dell vice-president of tablets and performance, gave a sneak peek of the forthcoming Dell 'Venue' product line today at the Intel Developers' Forum in San Francisco. And we're not talking about the 2011 Venue smartphone.

An unnamed 8-inch tablet, complete with the latest Intel Bay Trail hardware, will head up the to-be-announced range.

It's all about making the most of the latest technology. Intel Bay Trail is inside the forthcoming devices, which will mean more power under the hood, but with less power consumption than current generation devices.

The Venue name is said to represent "the place where things happen", Hand said.

Although details are thin on the ground at the moment - there's no full specifications on offer or even an exact product name - Hand did announce that a launch event on 2 October in New York city is set to reveal the full range of products.