Dell announces Latitude 10 business tablet

Dell has updated its business line of Latitude kit to include a laptop, all-in-one and a tablet. The Latitude 10 uses Intel's new Atom SoC, has 2GB of RAM and features a 1366 x 768 10.1" IPS screen. It also runs on a full version of Windows 8, not RT.

Corning Gorilla glass keeps the screen safe, which incidentally will also work with an optional Wacom Active stylus. Internal storage can go all the way up to eMMC 128GB drives. There are also WLAN, Bluetooth and mobile broadband options.

The Latitude 10's battery is removable and can be upgraded to a 4-cell 60WHr lithium ion, but ships with a 2-cell 30 WHr. USB 2.0, full size SD, headphones, micro-USB, micro-SIM and mini-HDMI complete a pretty robust tablet package. There's a 720p 2 megapixel camera on the front and an 8 megapixel on the rear with LED flash, should you fancy taking a few snaps.

The OptiPlex 9010 is Dell's new business all-in-one. With a 23-inch touchscreen and Windows 8, it fits nicely into the all-in-one world. There is a choice of Intel Q77 chipsets going all the way up to i7. Intel has also built in its vPro system management tech to make things easier for business managers and IT professionals.

An optional HD4000 integrated graphics chip should make the computer a bit quicker in the graphics department. Then there is up to 16GB of RAM for apps. Choices of hard drive include 1TB HDD and 128GB SSDs, there is also a 320GB Opal FIPS-certified self encrypting drive. A Blu-ray player has been added for good measure - which is a nice touch on a business computer.

Finally we have the Latitude 6430u laptop. Featuring a 14-inch 1366 x 768 display, up to an i7 processor and all the same system management offerings as Dell's new all-in-one. RAM takes a hit and can only go up to 8GB, but there are also options of up to a 256GB self-encrypting SSD.

Built-in mobile broadband options, WLAN and a choice of either 3-cell or 6-cell replaceable batteries keep the laptop portable. There is an external only optical drive, not one built in.

On the front is a HD fixed-focus camera for video calling. Added security comes in the form of an optional smart card and fingerprint reader.

Good stuff really from Dell and nice to see such a powerful tablet making its way to businesses. From the brief play we had, all three handled well and the matte effect used certainly felt nice across all the new Latitude products.