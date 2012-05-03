Police in Canada start using BlackBerry PlayBooks in their cars

A Canadian police force is set to begin using BlackBerry Playbooks inside its vehicles.

Mobile Innovations, the brains behind the integration has already fitted two cop cars with the technology, but hopes to have as many as ten by the end of the year.

Though the integration is not quite on the same scale as the BlackBerry equipped Porsche 911 Carrera S, also unveiled at BlackBerry World, officers will be able to control their lights and sirens, receive traffic alerts and access their maps and GPS as well as being alerted to the next 911 emergency.

The PlayBook can also be used to record activity in the back of the car, effectively giving the police eyes in the back of their heads.

The Canadian police already use BlackBerry smartphones, so implementing PlayBooks into their day-to-day business makes sense.

Unlike the PlayBook at the front of the Porsche 911 Carrera S, the PlayBook is removable, sitting securely into a dock, while the device is also connected to a physical keyboard and printer.

A police office from Chatham-Kent, Canada, where the technology is being tried out told Pocket-lint that since using the kit his working day had become much easier as he was able to "take his office with him wherever he goes”.

Mobile Innovations says the integration is both a securer and cheaper option than integrating a laptop into a police vehicle and hopes to begin pushing the idea to other corporate vehicle fleets.

