BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.0 detailed

BlackBerry maker Research In Motion has confirmed that it will be releasing a new operating system update for the BlackBerry Playbook at the company's Devcon event in San Francisco.

The new operating system update will be available to developers from 18 October, however no date has yet been given as to when the update will be available for consumers, said Research In Motion.

The Developer Beta for PlayBook 2.0 includes the BlackBerry Runtime for Android Apps and the BlackBerry Plug-In for Android Development Tools (ADT), allowing developers to quickly and easily bring Android applications to BlackBerry PlayBook tablets first promised earlier in the year for the summer.

Android developers can also repackage Android apps for the BlackBerry PlayBook online by using the BlackBerry Packager for Android Apps.

The web tool guides developers through a step-by-step process, allowing them to test their apps for compatibility with the PlayBook, and repackage and sign their apps for submission to BlackBerry App World, all without downloading any tools.

The BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.0 Developer Beta also supports Adobe Air 3.0 and Adobe Flash 11, as well as WebGL - a new web technology that brings hardware-accelerated 3D graphics to the browser without installing additional software. Developers will be able to generate rich, interactive 3D graphics within their BlackBerry WebWorks application.

RIM also announced the BlackBerry Open Source Initiative to port popular open source libraries to the BlackBerry PlayBook platform.

RIM also showcased BlackBerry Cascades, a rich user interface framework coming to a future release of the Native SDK. Cascades unleashes a new breed of design centric mobile applications and provides developers with an exceptional feature set for creating visually stunning interfaces with custom layouts, animations, effects and 3D graphics.

These features, combined with a strong set of built-in core user interface components, will make it easy to build beautiful native applications with innovative user interfaces for the current BlackBerry PlayBook and future BBX-based tablets and smartphones.

Cascades is scheduled to be made available in beta later this fall.