(Pocket-lint) - The Microsoft Surface Pro is the definitive detachable tablet 2-in-1, and it's at an amazing price in the Black Friday sales.

Best Buy has managed to axe a whopping $450 off the asking price, bringing Microsoft's convertible productivity machine down to just $899.99.

This is the 256GB version, and it's currently selling for less than the 128GB version, so it's safe to say it's an excellent deal.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 - One of the finest 2-in-1 devices on the market. The versatile Surface Pro 8 is equally at home as a tool for creativity, work or play. It's a great deal at just $899.99. View offer

The Surface Pro 8 is powered by an 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor, so there's plenty of speed for the majority of tasks.

It has a lovely 13-inch display with a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate, that's paired with some truly excellent speakers, too.

If you like a bit of a doodle, why not pair it with the excellent Surface Pen, which transforms this 2-in-1 into a digital art station.

This is an extremely versatile device, and it's not often seen at these prices, so if you're keen, now is a great time to pick one up.

