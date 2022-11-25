(Pocket-lint) - The Microsoft Surface Pro is the definitive detachable tablet 2-in-1, and it's at an amazing price in the Black Friday sales.
Best Buy has managed to axe a whopping $450 off the asking price, bringing Microsoft's convertible productivity machine down to just $899.99.
This is the 256GB version, and it's currently selling for less than the 128GB version, so it's safe to say it's an excellent deal.
One of the finest 2-in-1 devices on the market. The versatile Surface Pro 8 is equally at home as a tool for creativity, work or play. It's a great deal at just $899.99.
The Surface Pro 8 is powered by an 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor, so there's plenty of speed for the majority of tasks.
It has a lovely 13-inch display with a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate, that's paired with some truly excellent speakers, too.
If you like a bit of a doodle, why not pair it with the excellent Surface Pen, which transforms this 2-in-1 into a digital art station.
This is an extremely versatile device, and it's not often seen at these prices, so if you're keen, now is a great time to pick one up.
