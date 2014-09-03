  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Tablets
    3. >
  3. Tablet news
    4. >
  4. Asus tablet news

Asus MeMO Pad 7: Intel powered tablet heads to John Lewis

|
1/2  
What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?
What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?

John Lewis is to exclusively stock a new Asus MeMO Pad tablet in the next couple of days.

The new model will cost £179, be dubbed the Asus MeMO Pad 7, and feature, as the name suggests, a 7-inch touchscreen display.

The tablet will run the latest version of Android (4.4) and as Asus tells Pocket-lint, be guaranteed to get upgraded to Android L later in the year.

The new model will be powered by an Intel, rather than a Qualcomm, processor and come with a 4G LTE connectivity for those wanting to play and work on the go.

The design is dominated by the 7-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, 323 ppi, and 178 degree viewing angle, and has large unsymmetrical black bezel.

asus memo pad 7 intel powered tablet heads to john lewis image 2

The tablet is powered by Intel's 1.83GHz 64-bit quad-core Atom Z3560 processor and there will be 4G and standard Wi-Fi versions available. Beyond the processor, users will get 2GB of RAM, and either 16GB or 32GB storage options.

The tablet also features a microSD card slot, 5-megapixel rear and 2-megapixel front cameras, as well as the usual array of connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Miracast for streaming footage to other devices.

Available in rose champagne, gentle black, and burgundy red, Asus say the MeMO Pad 7 tablet will be made from duralumin and fibreglass to achieve a strong but light device. The new materials means it is only 8.3mm thick and weighs just 269g.

Asus tells Pocket-lint there are no plans to stock it anywhere else in the UK other than John Lewis.

PopularIn Tablets
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 initial review: A tablet that means business
Microsoft Surface Go out today in the US, 23 August in the UK
Face ID is definitely coming to a super-thin bezel iPad Pro
Samsung slipped out another tablet - the Galaxy Tab A 10.5
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 vs Galaxy Tab S3: What's the difference?
This is Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S4 pro tablet with S Pen
Comments