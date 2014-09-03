Asus MeMO Pad 7: Intel powered tablet heads to John Lewis

John Lewis is to exclusively stock a new Asus MeMO Pad tablet in the next couple of days.

The new model will cost £179, be dubbed the Asus MeMO Pad 7, and feature, as the name suggests, a 7-inch touchscreen display.

The tablet will run the latest version of Android (4.4) and as Asus tells Pocket-lint, be guaranteed to get upgraded to Android L later in the year.

The new model will be powered by an Intel, rather than a Qualcomm, processor and come with a 4G LTE connectivity for those wanting to play and work on the go.

The design is dominated by the 7-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, 323 ppi, and 178 degree viewing angle, and has large unsymmetrical black bezel.

The tablet is powered by Intel's 1.83GHz 64-bit quad-core Atom Z3560 processor and there will be 4G and standard Wi-Fi versions available. Beyond the processor, users will get 2GB of RAM, and either 16GB or 32GB storage options.

The tablet also features a microSD card slot, 5-megapixel rear and 2-megapixel front cameras, as well as the usual array of connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Miracast for streaming footage to other devices.

Available in rose champagne, gentle black, and burgundy red, Asus say the MeMO Pad 7 tablet will be made from duralumin and fibreglass to achieve a strong but light device. The new materials means it is only 8.3mm thick and weighs just 269g.

Asus tells Pocket-lint there are no plans to stock it anywhere else in the UK other than John Lewis.