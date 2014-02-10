  Asus VivoTab Note 8 now available at Microsoft Store for $329

Asus has begun to sell the VivoTab Note 8 tablet announced at CES 2014 in January, now available on the Microsoft Store for $329 in the US.

The 8-inch tablet boosts the smaller tablet line for Windows 8.1, where a smaller Surface tablet straight from Microsoft is missing.

Inside, the VivoTab Note 8 features a Bay Trail Intel Atom Z3740 processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage expandable to 64GB with a microSD. You'll get 8 hours on a charge, according to Asus, and it can easily be used one-handed, thanks to the thin bezel. It also ships with Microsoft Home and Student 2013, a $139 value.

The most notable feature of the VivoTab Note 8 is the Wacom Digitizer Sylus with 1,000 levels of pressure sensitivity that it comes with. Asus is hoping it will make writing and drawing feel as natural as on paper. When the stylus is not in use, it can be stored through a holder at the bottom of the tablet.

Asus is competing with the likes of Dell, Lenovo, Toshiba and Apple's iPad for the 8-inch tablet market. Asus is hoping its cheap price, all-day battery and stylus will make it the premiere tablet choice among customers.

The VivoTab Note 8 is not yet available in the UK, where it's expected to be priced at £300 sometime in February.