Asus to launch wearable gadgets and potentially build the 2014 Nexus 7

Asus, after its successful Google Nexus 7 build this year, could be making the Nexus 7 (2014) for Google. It has also announced it will be revealing its range of wearable devices next year.

While Asus isn’t certain to be the next Nexus 7 provider, it’s surprisingly being entertained as a candidate by Google. Asus CEO Jerry Shen was reported to have said the company was “still in talks” with Google about building the Nexus 7 (2014). If Asus does get the deal it will mean a 7 per cent increase in tablet shipments next year for the company.

READ: Nexus 7 review (2013)

On a more definitive note Asus also announced that it will unveil wearable devices, a first for the company, at Computex in Taipei next year.

What those wearables are is unclear but the fact that there is more than one suggests to us the possibility of a smartwatch and, probably, a fitness tracker. These are proving very popular and the Nike FuelBand SE has got a head start on most other major brands in that market. Perhaps there will even be a Google Glass style facially wearable gadget too.

Computex will take place in Taipei from 3 to 7 June in 2014.

