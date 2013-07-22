Nexus 7 2 turns up in Carphone Warehouse stock inventory in UK

The Nexus 7 2nd-gen tablet has turned up in the Carphone Warehouse inventory ahead of its expected launch on 24 July.

In a leaked spy shot sent by an anonymous tipster to Pocket-lint, Carphone Warehouse is listing two Nexus 7 2 devices in its system ahead of an official announcement from Google or Asus.

The first of the two listings is a 16GB model and the second shows there will also be a 32GB model. Both models are listed as Wi-Fi only.

The inventory listing also suggests that it won't be available on a tariff.

The Nexus 7 2 is expected to launch in the next couple of days in the US. The news comes as more leaks appear from the States about the new tablet from Asus. On Sunday Engadget detailed a leaked store info tag, providing a few more bits of what the 7-inch tablet might conjure up.

The latest information on the rumour mill says the Nexus 7 2 will feature wireless charging functionality, more than likely similar to what's available on the Nexus 4.

Additionally, thanks to the screenshot, we now know the Nexus 7 2 is going to be quite the speed beast. We'll allegedly see a quad-core 1.5GHz CPU, which should bring plenty of power to the small tablet. Furthermore, it sounds like we'll see Android 4.3 included, which is suspected to be being announced at the 24 July media event.

Other specifications for the Nexus 7 2 are rumoured to be a 1.2-megapixel front-camera, 5-megapixel rear camera, a Slim Port for 1080p video playback over HDMI, and a 7-inch display with the possibility of a hefty 1980 x 1200 screen resolution. It is said to be launching at a price of $269 (£176).

Sources have indicated to Pocket-lint that the Nexus 7 2 will indeed be launched next week, but those same sources offer no details yet for the UK, making the CPW listing very interesting indeed.