Asus Vivo Tab and Asus Vivo Tab RT - Transformers go Windows 8

Asus has kicked off IFA 2012 with the announcement of two new tablet devices. The Asus Vivo Tab and Asus Vivo Tab RT bring the successful Transformer concept to Windows 8.

The name comes from the Latin verb "to live", with Asus describing the new tablet devices as ideal for work and play.

Based around an 11.6-inch Super IPS+ display, like the Transformer range of Android tablet devices, the Vivo Tab will feature a dock to turn this Windows 8 tablet into a fully fledged notebook.

With a thickness of just 8.7mm and weighing 675g, the Vivo Tab is a slick-looking device, exhibiting Asus's growing experience in tablet design.

It also features a new hidden hinge design, making it more elegant than previous "Transformer" models.

Powered by next-generation Intel Atom CPU, it also features a Wacom digitiser stylus for improved note-taking.

The tablet features two cameras – 8-megapixel on the rear and 2-megapixel on the front.

The second device, the Asus Vivo Tab RT, is smaller, with a 10.1-inch Super IPS+ panel, and lighter at 520g.

This time the tablet is powered by the Nvidia Tegra 3 quad-core CPU and comes pre-installed with Microsoft Office 2013.

No word on pricing or availability yet.