  Asus confirms Android 4.1 Jelly Bean update for Transformer Pad, Transformer Pad Prime and Transformer Pad Infinity

Asus has told its customers that the latest Android 4.1 Jelly Bean update will be available on selected Transformer devices.

Though the manufacturer names only three - the Asus Transformed Pad, Asus Transformer Pad Prime and Asus Transformer Pad Infinity – as definite suitors for the update, Asus does go on to add that it is looking at whether any of its older devices will also be compatible with Android 4.1 Jelly Bean.

“We are pleased to announce that we will be updating many of our tablet products to Android 4.1, Jelly Bean. The ASUS Transformer Pad, ASUS Transformer Pad Prime and ASUS Transformer Pad Infinity are all scheduled to receive an update to Jelly Bean in the coming months.

“We are still investigating Jelly Bean updates for other devices, but we are not in a position to confirm whether any other products will be eligible for an update at the moment.”

