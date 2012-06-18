Asus Nexus 7 tablet photos published on Picasa

The Google Nexus 7 made by Asus has taken a step closer to reality after two photos taken by the device were posted on Picasa and Google+.

The two photos appear to be of a ceiling - there are no prize-winning shots here - but it’s the name of the device and the location they were snapped in that are most interesting. The meta data attached to the camera suggests they were shot with the Nexus 7 from Asus, while the 1280x960 images (these may have been reduced in size) are geo-located in "Google Building 44".

Snapped on 7 and 13 June, the pics, as well as being posted to Picasa, have also been attached to Somit Bh’s Google+ page. Who’s Somit Bh? Well judging by his Google+ account, he's someone with a lot of friends within Google.

The Google Nexus S smartphone was spotted in a similar fashion. Who says lightening never strikes twice.

Asus has long been rumoured to be at the front of the queue to produce a Google Nexus tablet, with leaks and speculation suggesting it will have a 7-inch display and will run on the new Jelly Bean operating system.

The new model is expected to be announced at Google I/O at the end of the month.

Do you think these photos are the real deal? Let us know what you think.