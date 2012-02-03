Asus Eee Pad Transformer Prime sequel pictures leaked

The Asus Eee Pad Transformer line may be seeing yet another model thrown into the mix if a couple of leaked pictures on the web are anything to go by.

The images, nabbed by French site Blogeee, show a device that has apparently been named as the TF300T by a QuieTek certificate.

The original Transformer, which hit the shops in April last year, was labelled the TF101 and the Transformer Prime, which was announced in late 2011, was the TF201. So the new model number certainly hints at being a sequel for the 10.1-inch range. And that seems to be the size that the rumour mill is suggesting.

However, it is hard to tell, so maybe this tab could end up being the mystery 7-inch Tegra 3 rocking Asus device that CEO Jerry Shen showed off in Vegas at CES.

Who knows? What we do know is that Asus is certainly a big player in the tablet market now, with the Transformer Prime gaining a lot of respect from the industry and any new devices are sure to stir up plenty of interest. Watch this space...

