Asus Eee Pad Transformer 2 teased in video

Asus has posted a video titled "ASUS - The next Transformation" on Wednesday, teasing, we suspect, the Asus Eee Pad Transformer 2.

The video, which has zero spec information, sees the new tablet rising out of a digital landscape before separating in two.

And, watching it closely for clues tells us that the Asus Transformer 2 will be thin, come with a brushed metal finish, feature a camera with flash and have the same detachable keyboard design as the first Ee Pad Transformer. On the keyboard docking station you can see a USB socket on the side.

The Asus Eee Pad Transformer rumours have already started to heat up, with the company's CEO Jerry Shen saying that the Android tablet is due soon and will land packing the latest version of Android: Ice Cream Sandwich.

The new Transformer 2, according to DigiTimes, is set to be priced at around $499.

Rumours have also pointed to Asus possibly launching the new Transformer this month, with a quad-core Nvidia Kal-El processor in tow.

Are you eager to see the Transformer 2 in action? Let us know in the comments below...