A report has claimed Apple is working on a new version of the iPad mini with a new processor.

Apple revealed the 6th generation of the iPad mini in September 2021, which was two years after the previous model and it looks like the next generation model could follow the same release pattern if the latest prediction is anything to go by.

According to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo - who has a fairly decent track record when it comes to Apple products - Apple is apparently "working on a new version of the iPad mini equipped with a new processor as the main selling point". Kuo says mass shipment of the device is expected by the end of 2023, or the first half of 2024.

The 6th generation model brought with it a design refresh that matches that of the newer iPad Air models, and now the 10th generation standard iPad so it's not surprising that the processor is likely to be the big sell on the 7th generation model rather than another design refresh.

The latest iPad Air has the M1 processor under its hood, while the newer iPad Pro models have the M2 processor. If the iPad mini was launching now, we'd expect the M1 processor to be on board in order to keep costs down, though it's possible the M2 processor could be used if we don't see the device for another year.

There have been some rumours suggesting the iPad mini could be replaced by a folding model in 2025, though Kuo believes this is unlikely as a "foldable iPad will have a markedly higher price than an iPad mini, so such replacement is unreasonable".

For now, nothing is confirmed, though an iPad mini refresh towards the end of 2023 is more than plausible.