(Pocket-lint) - Sometimes you need to turn off your iPad. Maybe it's been a while or it's simply acting slow or it has frozen completely. Either way, try restarting it. It just may fix anything wonky going on, and best of all, it's simple and quick to do. Here's how to power down your iPad or iPad Pro.

When should you turn off your iPad or iPad Pro?

It's good practice to restart your tablet every so often -- especially if there's a problem with a feature, app, or connectivity. And if your iPad is completely unresponsive, then powering down may be your only option. It kick-starts your device and gets everything running fresh again, most of the time. That's why it's worth trying when troubleshooting.

How to turn off your iPad or iPad Pro

First, determine whether your iPad model has a Home button. Then choose the following option that applies to you.

iPad models without a Home button

Press and hold the volume button (up or down) and the iPad's top button until the power off slider appears. Drag the slider, and then wait 30 seconds for your device to turn off.

iPad models with a Home button

Press and hold the iPad's top button until the power off slider appears. Drag the slider, and then wait for 30 seconds for your device to turn off.

Is your iPad or iPad Pro still frozen or unresponsive?

You may need to force restart your device. For iPads with Face ID, press and release the Volume Up button, then the Volume Down button, and press and hold the Power button until the device powers down or starts up. For iPads with a Home button, press and hold both the Power button and Home button simultaneously until the device restarts.

Do you still need help?

Contact Apple support to book a slot at the Genius bar or to receive help over the phone.

Want to know more?

