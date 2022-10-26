Huge 16-inch iPad to launch next year, report claims

(Pocket-lint) - Apple is going to release its biggest iPad ever next year, with a 16-inch monster now rumoured to arrive towards the end of 2023.

The current biggest iPad that Apple sells is the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, a tablet that was only recently refreshed to include an M2 chip. Now a report by The Information has Apple readying something even bigger. Measured at 16 inches diagonally, the new iPad would dwarf anything Apple already sells, at least in its tablet lineup.

Apple does already sell a 16-inch device, however. The 16-inch MacBook Pro might give us an idea of just how big that new iPad would be, especially when paired with a hardware keyboard.

As for what the machine will be sold as, The Information just calls it an iPad - but its description sounds very much like an iPad Pro. "A 16-inch iPad would likely be geared toward creative professionals such as graphic artists and designers who prefer a larger screen," it says, which is exactly how Apple markets its iPad Pro lineup today.

This isn't the first time that we've seen rumours of such a large iPad, though. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested such a device was in the works earlier this year. At the time he said that the tablet was something Apple's engineers were exploring, adding that it was unlikely to arrive in 2023. That was back in January, though, and things can change quite a bit in nine months.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.