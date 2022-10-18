(Pocket-lint) - Apple has announced a 10th generation version of its standard iPad and, as per the rumours from the last few days, it ditches the front button.

The new iPad instead adopts a similar design to the iPad Pro and Air models from the last few years. It comes with a 10.9-inch "all-screen" Liquid Retina display and thinner bezel. Its resolution is 2360 x 1640.

Touch ID remains, but moves to the top button of the iPad so you unlock it when you switch it on. The same fingerprint sensor can be used for tasks such as paying using Apple Pay.

The iPad also gains the Apple A14 Bionic chip, as found in the 4th gen iPad Air. While the front 12-megapixel camera moves into the landscape edge, rather than at the top. This makes FaceTime calls when horizontal look more natural.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

There's an upgraded 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera on the rear too.

Other improvements include Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for wireless internet, the option for 5G, and a USB-C port instead of Lightning - something that will become mandatory anyway, from 2024.

Apple also sees its new iPad as something of a cheaper iPad Pro alternative, with a Magic Keyboard Folio accessory also released that turns it into a notebook-style device. However, it has made it compatible with the original Apple Pencil (1st gen) rather than the second. You will need a Lightning to USB-C adapter for the Pencil itself.

What is the Pocket-lint daily and how do you get it for free? By Stuart Miles · 2 February 2022 Pocket-lint daily is a daily tech newsletter curated by Stuart Miles, Pocket-lint's founder. Find out how to get it every morning.

The 10th gen Apple iPad is available to order now, priced from $449 in the US. It'll ship from 26 October 2022.

Writing by Rik Henderson.