Apple iPad Pro lands with M2 chip and new Apple Pencil feature

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has announced the next iPad Pro models with M2 chipset, matching the power of the latest MacBook Air.

Sporting the same design as their predecessors, the iPad Pro M2 models come in 11-inch and 12-inch display sizes, and they offer squared edges, Face ID at the top of their screens and a dual camera system on the rear.

The latest iPad Pro models not only sport the M2 chip under their hoods - which has an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU and said to be 15 per cent faster in performance and up to 35 per cent faster in graphics than the M1 chip - but they are also the first devices from the company to come with support for Wi-Fi 6E.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

The new models will also be able to detect the 2nd Generation Apple Pencil up to 12mm above the display, offering a new way to interact with the screen. It will mean text fields automatically expand when the Apple Pencil gets near the screen, for example.

As you would expect, along with the M2 chip, Apple Pencil enhancements and Wi-Fi 6E support, the iPad Pro models will run on iPadOS 16, which includes a range of new features, including Stage Manager.

The new Apple iPad Pro models are available to pre-order from 18 October, with shipping from 26 October. The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro are available in Silver and Space Grey finishes with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations.

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799 in the US and £899 in the UK for the Wi-Fi only model. The 12.9-inch model starts at $1099 in the US and £1249 in the UK for the Wi-Fi only model.

Which Apple iPad is best for you? iPad mini vs iPad vs iPad Air vs iPad Pro By Britta O'Boyle · 10 March 2022 Apple iPad mini vs iPad vs iPad Air vs iPad Pro - our guide to the differences between old and new iPads to help you decide which is the best for you.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.