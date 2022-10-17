A future iPad dock could turn it into a smart home display

(Pocket-lint) - Apple is reportedly working on a new type of iPad dock that would turn it into a large touchscreen smart home display.

Writing in this week's Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that Apple is already working on an accessory that would turn a docked iPad into some sort of smart home display. The accessory, sold separately, would allow an iPad to do double duty while Apple continues to work on a refreshed HomePod with a screen of its own.

Gurman believes that the new accessory could arrive as soon as next year.

Google's recent Pixel Tablet announcement saw similar functionality confirmed, with Gurman believing that Apple's approach will be very similar.

"The idea is to offer something that users can place on a kitchen counter, in the living room, or on their nightstand," Gurman said when discussing a future screen-based HomePod device. He goes on to say that Apple "has worked on an iPad docking accessory that it could sell separately and would accomplish much of the same thing." It's possible Apple could one day sell a HomePod with a screen alongside a do-it-yourself option for those who want to repurpose their iPad instead.

It isn't yet clear which iPads would be supported by such a device, but we can expect this accessory to require MagSafe as an attachment mechanism. The upcoming M2 iPad Pro refresh has previously been rumored to include MagSafe support, suggesting those tablets could be good to go. It's likely Apple would also add MagSafe to other iPads in due course, too.

Apple's M2-powered iPad Pro refresh is now expected to happen within days so we won't have to wait long to know whether it has MagSafe support, at least.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.