M2 iPad Pro tablets could be just days away

(Pocket-lint) - Apple's updated M2 iPad Pro tablets could be announced "in a matter of days" according to a new report, with new 11 and 12.9-inch models in the cards.

The iPad Pro refresh is something Apple had been expected to get around to in October or November anyway, but a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman via the Power On newsletter has Apple ready to announce the tablets "in a matter of days." That means that there is a chance new iPad Pros could be official this week, with a press release now the most likely way that Apple will unveil them.

If the rumors are true we can expect Apple to take the wraps off new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with Apple-designed M2 chips inside. That will allow for faster processing power and overall performance than the M1 chip that is inside the model currently on sale. GPU improvements are also likely, but the overall design isn't expected to change all that much.

The larger 12.9-inch model is now expected to remain the only one using a Mini LED display, while some form of camera upgrade is a possibility. There are vague rumors of a new reverse MagSafe charging option as well, allowing people to charge their iPhones wirelessly off the back of the tablet. That's something of a wildcard at this point, but reverse wireless charging is indeed something the likes of Samsung have offered on phones for years.

If Apple does indeed announce new tablets this week we can also expect it to confirm the release date for iPadOS 16.1, an update already rumored for a release next week.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.