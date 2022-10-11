(Pocket-lint) - We won't need to wait much longer for Apple to release iPadOS 16.1 - the long-awaited system update for iPad users. If a report is correct, we should watch out for it in the week beginning 24 October.

That report comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman who took to Twitter to say that the iPadOS 16.1 update is "on track" for an imminent release. That means that we could all have the update installed within the fortnight, although there is still time for Apple's plans to change. Gurman also notes that the release will arrive "barring any new bugs or issues".

iPadOS 16.1 is on track to be released the week of Oct. 24th — barring any new bugs or issues. Apple has historically held launches the week of its earnings calls in October. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 10, 2022

The iPadOS 16.1 update is a big one for Apple, not least because it comes after the company skipped iPadOS 16 entirely. Issues getting features like Stage Manager to work correctly led Apple to move iPadOS 16 from its usual September release, choosing to move straight to iPadOS 16.1. The update is expected to arrive alongside iOS 16.1, with iOS 16 having been released on 12 September.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

The new Stage Manager feature is a big one, bringing windowed multitasking to the iPad for the first time. But, other features like the ability to edit iMessages, unsend emails, and more are all notable - and features that iPad users will want to check out as soon as possible.

There's some suggestion that the iPadOS 16.1 release could coincide with new hardware, too. Apple is already rumored to have new iPad models in the works, uncluding updated M2-powered iPad Pros.

Writing by Oliver Haslam. Editing by Rik Henderson.