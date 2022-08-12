(Pocket-lint) - Apple is expected to announce its next iPhone and Apple Watch models in September, but the company is also thought to be working on a new entry-level iPad and an M2 iPad Pro.

There have been plenty of rumours surrounding the iPad Pro with M2 chip, but the latest report is focused on the entry-level iPad, which will be in its 10th generation this year.

-

MySmartPrice has got hold of some CAD renders of the device from a case maker and while they show similar thick bezels around the display and the Touch ID home button remaining, rather than the uniformed bezels we have seen on the latest iPad Air and iPad mini, there are some differences of note.

It looks like the 10th generation iPad may offer flatter edges than its predecessor, which would see it offer a similar look to the rest of the iPad range. A larger display is also expected and it is said to be wider, though slimmer than the 9th generation model, measuring 248.62 x 179.50 x 6.98mm.

The renders also show the iPad (10th gen) with a single rear camera and a flash in a pill-shaped housing on the rear, which would be change from the 9th generation model that only has a single rear camera. Otherwise, the speaker grilles are positioned at the bottom, either side of the charging port, though it's not currently clear if the port will be Lightning or USB Type-C.

For now, nothing is confirmed, but if these renders are accurate, it will be good to see the base-model iPad move to the flat-edge design we've seen across the rest of Apple's product portfolio.

What is the Pocket-lint daily and how do you get it for free? By Stuart Miles · 2 February 2022 Pocket-lint daily is a daily tech newsletter curated by Stuart Miles, Pocket-lint's founder. Find out how to get it every morning.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.