Apple will delay iPadOS 16 release until October

(Pocket-lint) - Apple's iPadOS 16 has been delayed and won't release at the same time as iOS 16 this year, it has been claimed.

Since iPadOS launched in 2019, the software for iPad has arrived in its final form at the same time as the iOS software for iPhone. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman however, "people with knowledge of the matter" have said that won't be the case for this year.

It's said that while iOS 16 will launch during the usual time period, which is September when the new iPhone models are released, iPadOS 16 won't appear until October.

According to Gurman, the delay is partly due to the some of the new ambitious multi-tasking features set to come with the software build. Stage Manager - which you can read all about in our separate feature - has had some criticism from during the iPadOS 16 beta phase, with suggestions of a confusing interface and lack of support.

Gurman also says the delay would allow for the iPadOS 16 software to be released around the same time as new iPads, which typically appear in October. It is rumoured Apple will release a new iPad Pro with an M2 chip, which would make sense given the latest iPad Air currently offers the same chip as the iPad Pro.

There is also said to be a new entry-level iPad coming this year, with USB Type-C for charging, like the iPad Air (2022).

Gurman said in his latest Power On newsletter that the iPadOS 16 software delay isn't a bad thing, which we would agree with. It's better that it's right and works properly, plus it makes sense to launch iPadOS 16 at the same time as macOS Ventura when Stage Manager is such a key feature.

Best tablet 2022: Top tablets from Apple, Amazon, Samsung and more By Conor Allison · 28 July 2022 · What are the best tablets to buy in 2022? We rank and rate the top options in this comprehensive guide.

It will pose some issues though, with some iOS 16 features unlikely to work properly with iPads until iPadOS 16 arrives, such as the Unsend Messages feature, iCloud Shared Photo Library and the ability to transfer FaceTime calls between devices.

Gurman said watchOS 9 will still launch at the same time as iOS 16 in September. You can read all about the different software builds and what features they are all bringing in our separate round up features.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.