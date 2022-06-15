(Pocket-lint) - Apple might update its base-model iPad with USB-C sometime this autumn. That's right: The Cupertin-based company could finally ditch the decade-old Lightning port on its entry-level tablet, 9to5Mac reports.

Apple already offers USB-C on its most recent iPad models, allowing you to plug the tablet directly into monitors and get faster data transfers with other peripherals. Keep in mind the current base iPad (9th-gen) is the last Apple tablet to offer Lightning. It's also the last to offer a home button and a few other features now getting a bit long in the tooth.

The new base iPad coming later this year is rumoured to be getting additional upgrades beyond USB-C, however. For instance, it might pack a larger screen with the same resolution as found on the iPad Air. It could also get the fourth-gen Air's A14 Bionic chip. There is even talk that 5G will come to the cellular models.

It's still unclear if Apple will refresh the design of the base iPad later this year. Some people would also like to see support for the Magic Keyboard or second-generation Pencil.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.