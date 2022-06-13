(Pocket-lint) - Apple is rumoured to be updating its iPad Pro tablets before the year is out but the latest report suggests the company is also planning on a new form factor in its tablet portfolio.

Display analyst Ross Young has tweeted claiming supply chain sources have confirmed a 14.1-inch iPad Pro is being developed. It's said the tablet will feature Mini LEDs and offer the company's ProMotion technology.

Young says in the tweet that he isn't sure about timing but 2023 is "more likely" than sooner.

Confirmed the 14.1" iPad Pro is being developed with our supply chain sources. It will have MiniLEDs and ProMotion. Not sure of the timing, but early 2023 may be more likely. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) June 9, 2022

Apple first introduced the 12.9-inch iPad Pro back in 2015 and it's now on its fifth generation. It's not been updated since May 2021 however and although the rumours for a larger tablet are now seemingly underway, a sixth generation of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is still expected to launch in September or October this year, alongside the 11-inch model.

It's not currently clear what the 14.1-inch iPad Pro will offer in terms of hardware, though we'd expect it to offer similar design and specifications to the current iPad Pro models, including Face ID, but on a larger scale.

At the very least, it will no doubt offer a premium design and a powerful chip. By 2023, this could be the M4 but for now, it's only the screen details that have been rumoured.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.