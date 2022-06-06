iPadOS 16 teased during WWDC with a swathe of new features

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has announced some of the new features coming to iPad in its next operating system release. Its iPadOS 16 will get a whole swathe of additional tools and utilities.

Collaboration is one, which allows a user to collaborate from within apps more easily. A group appears within the toolbar of a supported app and document, and you can kickstart a FaceTime call with everyone in the group without needing to leave the app.

Additionally, you can share documents and projects from within a FaceTime group. It will work mainly in Apple's own apps, such as Safari and Notes, but third-party developers can also incorporate it in their own apps through a new API.

Gaming gets a boost too, with "Activity" being added to the Game Center dashboard to let you know what your friends are playing. While SharePlay is also coming to games that feature Game Center support, so you can play or watch along with others.

A tonne of minor tweaks have been added to iPadOS 16 specifically, including system wide undo and redo.

There will also be Reference Mode coming to iPad Pro devices with Liquid Retina displays, to ensure the colour space is as accurate as can be for professionals.

And, thanks to the M1 chip in iPad Air and iPad Pro, another new Mac feature is coming too - Stage Manager.

It enables a user to run eight apps in different windows, with a visible dock of used apps on the left and the main app running in the middle. You can even overlap windows and swipe between them.

The consumer version of iPadOS 16 won't be released until the fall, but the public beta will be available in July.

Writing by Rik Henderson.