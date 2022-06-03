(Pocket-lint) - Details about iPadOS 16 have leaked out ahead of WWDC 2022.

Apple is due to hold its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in a few days. Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has claimed the Cupertino-based company will reveal a major software update for the iPad during the event. The update, iPadOS 16, will make Apple's tablets function more like laptops. More specifically, the update will usher in a new multitasking interface with more resizing options. Currently, you can use apps in full screen or side by side in Split View. The Slide Over function lets view a narrower version of a third app as well.

But the next update to iPadOS will make it easier to move between apps and see which ones you have open.

Separate to Bloomberg's report, Steve Troughton-Smith spotted code that suggests Apple may allow for completely resizable windows in iPadOS.

I know better than to get excited about improvements to iPad, because we’ve been burned so many times…



But WebKit just added infrastructure for a ‘multitasking mode’ on iOS that sure looks like it’s a system toggle that enables freely-resizable windows https://t.co/NBNGhHiaxB — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) May 26, 2022

For more about what Apple might announce during WWDC 2022, see Pocket-lint's guide:

The TL;DR version is that Apple will surely show what's next for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch operating systems.

Best tablet 2022: Top tablets from Apple, Amazon, Samsung and more By Conor Allison · 3 June 2022

Gurman previously said iOS 16 for iPhone will add health features, upgraded notifications, new iMessage features, support for always-on displays, and a refreshed lock screen with widgets.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.