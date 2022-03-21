(Pocket-lint) - The 2022 iPad Air was released last Friday, 18 March, and pre-orders started to arrive around the world.

However, they were soon followed by some reports that the build quality isn't as good as Apple's previous model. Indeed, some owners complained that their new iPad audibly creaked when used outside of a protective case.

We must admit, we didn't experience any such issues with the model we reviewed recently, but a Reddit thread has popped up with a number of complaints.

"I ordered and received two blue iPad Air 2022 today and I’m a bit shocked," wrote user mezzox3312. "The aluminium backplate is a lot thinner than on the iPad 4 which I also have. You can almost feel the battery through the plate when you hold the device. Both iPads have the same feeling and are making creaking noises when you hold them."

The post was followed-up by another user, PalmTree888, who also uploaded a video to YouTube Shorts of a new iPad having the same problem. You can see it here.

Several others also posted that their new iPad Air models felt more flimsy than the 2020 variant. However, there were also other stating that the same device felt fine to them.

It's worth noting therefore, that it might just be a faulty batch has been received by some users and the majority turns out to be fine. As we say above, we didn't experience the same issue ourselves.

Also, if your iPad Air does creak or shift in any way, we recommend you contact Apple customer services or your local Genius Bar.

Writing by Rik Henderson.