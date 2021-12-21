(Pocket-lint) - Apple is expected to update the iPad Pro in 2022, and renders of the yet-to-be-confirmed device have recently surfaced online.

According to newly leaked images shared by Chinese website MyDrivers, the next Apple iPad Pro model will feature a display notch to accommodate front-facing sensors, a triple camera setup on the back, slimmer bezels, and a design similar to Apple's iPhone 13 series.

The next iPad Pro might also feature a titanium alloy construction, to provide better durability and superior scratch resistance.

As for the cameras on deck, the renders indicate the iPad Pro's rear camera module could come with a LiDAR sensor, which would provide a better augmented reality experience on the tablet. Other camera specifications for the next iPad Pro are not yet known.

Echoing previous rumours, the report with these leaked renders did claim that the 2022 iPad Pro series will likely launch in 11-inch and 12.9-inch models with OLED displays. The screens will actually be an LTPO display with dual-layer OLED technology, the report added.

Keep in mind Apple has not yet confirmed any information regarding its iPad Pro lineup for next year. That means everything about this latest leak, including the renders, is subject to change and might not actually come to fruition.