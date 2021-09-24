(Pocket-lint) - A new report suggests that Apple may finally look to embrace the iPad Pro as a primarily landscape-native device.

The change would shift the front-facing camera and Face ID sensor 90 degrees so that the components are best optimised when attached to a keyboard folio, such as Apple’s highly-regarded Magic Keyboard case.

Future iPad Pro's will feature a horizontal camera placement and a horizontally placed Apple logo on the back. Apple will make landscape mode the default for iPad Pro usage. I have not confirmed whether the next generation model will have this feature but it is in the works. — Dylan (@dylandkt) September 23, 2021

Should Apple choose to go through with the revision, the move would be a formal concession that the company no longer envisions the professional-level iPad as a handheld media device but rather a more traditional laptop replacement based within the confines of a timeless keyboard and trackpad configuration.

All evidence points to this being true, as after years of holding out, not only did the Cupertino-natives finally add mouse support to iPadOS, but unabashedly embrace it with the aforementioned Magic Keyboard case - which can be seen connected to the iPad Pro in nearly every single press photo the company produces.

The leaker also notes that the change would also come with a rotation of the Apple Logo on the back, moving in line with the new camera system making the machine look a lot more like a MacBook rather than a vertically handheld iPad OS device (think iPad mini).

For what it’s worth, on the back of Apple’s official Magic Keyboard case, the company’s logo already sits in a landscape position.

