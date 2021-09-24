Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Tablets
  3. Tablet news
  4. Apple tablet news

At last, Apple may move the iPad front-facing camera horizontally

Author image, US contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Apple At last, Apple may move the iPad front-facing camera horizontally
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - A new report suggests that Apple may finally look to embrace the iPad Pro as a primarily landscape-native device. 

The change would shift the front-facing camera and Face ID sensor 90 degrees so that the components are best optimised when attached to a keyboard folio, such as Apple’s highly-regarded Magic Keyboard case.

Should Apple choose to go through with the revision, the move would be a formal concession that the company no longer envisions the professional-level iPad as a handheld media device but rather a more traditional laptop replacement based within the confines of a timeless keyboard and trackpad configuration. 

Best tablet rated 2021: Top tablets to buy today
Best tablet rated 2021: Top tablets to buy today By Britta O'Boyle · · Updated

Our pick of the best tablets to buy today including the best 2-in-1 devices and compact tablets at a variety of different prices.

All evidence points to this being true, as after years of holding out, not only did the Cupertino-natives finally add mouse support to iPadOS, but unabashedly embrace it with the aforementioned Magic Keyboard case - which can be seen connected to the iPad Pro in nearly every single press photo the company produces. 

AppleAt last, Apple may move the iPad front-facing camera horizontally photo 1

The leaker also notes that the change would also come with a rotation of the Apple Logo on the back, moving in line with the new camera system making the machine look a lot more like a MacBook rather than a vertically handheld iPad OS device (think iPad mini).  

For what it’s worth, on the back of Apple’s official Magic Keyboard case, the company’s logo already sits in a landscape position. 

squirrel_widget_161154

Writing by Alex Allegro. Originally published on 24 September 2021.
Recommended for you
At last, Apple may move the iPad front-facing camera horizontally
At last, Apple may move the iPad front-facing camera horizontally By Alex Allegro ·
Surface Go 3 vs. iPad vs. iPad Air vs. iPad mini
Surface Go 3 vs. iPad vs. iPad Air vs. iPad mini By Alex Allegro ·
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 vs Surface Pro 8: What's the difference?
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 vs Surface Pro 8: What's the difference? By Mike Lowe ·
Apple iPad 10.2 (9th gen) vs iPad 10.2 (8th gen): What's the difference?
Apple iPad 10.2 (9th gen) vs iPad 10.2 (8th gen): What's the difference? By Britta O'Boyle ·
Apple iPad mini (6th gen) vs iPad mini (5th gen): Should you upgrade?
Apple iPad mini (6th gen) vs iPad mini (5th gen): Should you upgrade? By Britta O'Boyle ·
Microsoft announces Surface Go 3 with new 10th-gen Intel chip, heavy focus on family features
Microsoft announces Surface Go 3 with new 10th-gen Intel chip, heavy focus on family features By Alex Allegro ·