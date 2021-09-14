(Pocket-lint) - Apple today announced a new iPad mini at their California Streaming event in Cupertino, and it features an A15 Bionic chip with an all-new design similar to the iPad Pro.

It’ll launch in four colours, Silver, Space Gray, Purple and Gold and Rose Gold and feature Touch ID in the power button rather than the Home Button, which has now been removed due to the new design.

Also finally changing is the archaic Lightening port to a much needed USB-C slot.

The rear camera is getting an upgrade to a 12MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture. On the front, Apple is giving the mini the ultra-wide sensor which’ll allow for Centre Stage support.

The Apple Pencil 2nd-generation also is able to be magnetically attached to the side of the device just like on the beefier iPad Pro models.

Further upgrades to the device include an all-new stereo speaker system, a new set of slim Smart Folio covers and the addition of True Tone flash on the rear camera module.

As for price, Apple is starting the iPad mini at $499 in the US for a Wi-Fi model only. A 5G cellular model will be made available as well, but pricing for that won't be revealed until Apple's Online Store gets updated following the event.