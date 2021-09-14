New iPad makes surprise appearance during Apple event

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has made at least one surprise announcement during its California Streaming launch event - a new iPad is now available.

A new model of the standard Apple iPad has been updated with the A13 Bionic processor, offering 20 per cent faster CPU and GPU performance.

It also gets a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera on the front, with the Center Stage feature from the iPad Pro. This makes sure the camera is always targeted on the user, even when they move around.

It works within several video apps, such as Zoom, not just FaceTime.

Truetone has also been added to its 10.2-inch Retina display, which is a first for an entry-level iPad.

As with the previous model, the first generation Apple Pencil is supported on the new iPad. Battery life is similar - claimed to last all day.

Apple has opened pre-orders for the new iPad already, with shipping to start next week. It's priced at $329 for the base version with 64GB of storage. Schools can purchase it a bit cheaper.

In all honesty, we weren't expecting any iPad launches during the streaming event, just iPhones, maybe a new Apple Watch, and AirPods 3. Still, it's a very welcome surprise.