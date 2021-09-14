Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Tablets
  3. Tablet news
  4. Apple tablet news

New iPad makes surprise appearance during Apple event

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Apple New iPad makes surprise appearance during Apple event
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has made at least one surprise announcement during its California Streaming launch event - a new iPad is now available.

A new model of the standard Apple iPad has been updated with the A13 Bionic processor, offering 20 per cent faster CPU and GPU performance.

It also gets a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera on the front, with the Center Stage feature from the iPad Pro. This makes sure the camera is always targeted on the user, even when they move around.

It works within several video apps, such as Zoom, not just FaceTime.

Truetone has also been added to its 10.2-inch Retina display, which is a first for an entry-level iPad.

As with the previous model, the first generation Apple Pencil is supported on the new iPad. Battery life is similar - claimed to last all day.

Apple has opened pre-orders for the new iPad already, with shipping to start next week. It's priced at $329 for the base version with 64GB of storage. Schools can purchase it a bit cheaper.

Best tablet rated 2021: Top tablets to buy today
Best tablet rated 2021: Top tablets to buy today By Britta O'Boyle · · Updated

Our pick of the best tablets to buy today including the best 2-in-1 devices and compact tablets at a variety of different prices.

In all honesty, we weren't expecting any iPad launches during the streaming event, just iPhones, maybe a new Apple Watch, and AirPods 3. Still, it's a very welcome surprise.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 14 September 2021.
Recommended for you
Apple announces updated iPad mini in five colours with all new iPad Pro-like design
Apple announces updated iPad mini in five colours with all new iPad Pro-like design By Alex Allegro ·
New iPad makes surprise appearance during Apple event
New iPad makes surprise appearance during Apple event By Rik Henderson ·
Best iPad and tablet deals for Black Friday 2021: What deals will we get?
Best iPad and tablet deals for Black Friday 2021: What deals will we get? By Max Freeman-Mills ·