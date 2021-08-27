(Pocket-lint) - Rumours and industry whispers have been in full charge regarding the Apple iPad mini 6 over the last few months, and unofficial renders have now given us our best look yet at the rumoured changes.

Produced by concept artist Michael Ma and shared via Behance, the new digital renders show off the iPad mini in a range of new colours and with other leaked design changes.

The latest rumours hint that the tablet will essentially be a more compact version of the 10.9-inch iPad Air, and could arrive with an 8.4-inch Liquid Retina display, thin bezels and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Following a recent iPad mini 6 chassis leak, it's also expected that the device's overall dimensions will be 206 x 138 x 6.1mm, with the finishes - as shown in the renders - potentially set to be available in grey, silver, rose gold, green and light blue.

Michael Ma

This would bring it into line with the latest colours available iPad Air, if it were to happen, though this is still less than the seven launch colours for the M1 iMac - ones that are expected to land on the upcoming MacBook Pro models, too.

As hinted in the renders, the next-gen iPad mini is also expected to support the third-generation Apple Pencil. As far as the internals are concerned, recent reports have also suggested that Apple's 5nm A14 chip will run the show, with storage options available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

Of course, it's also important to keep in mind that none of this information is confirmed just yet - and, if Apple does indeed launch a new iPad mini this fall, it's very likely to deviate somewhat from the renders and information we have right now.

Stay tuned, though, because we're heading into Apple's announcement season, and we'll likely know one way or the other over the next month or so.