Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Tablets
  3. Tablet news
  4. Apple tablet news

Apple iPad mini 6 chassis supports rumoured design change

Author image, Features editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
1 / 2
Techordo/XLeaks7
Apple iPad mini 6 chassis supports rumoured design change photo 2
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Apple is rumoured to be refreshing its iPad mini before the year is out and a leaked chassis has supported previous rumours that the sixth-generation model will see a design update.

The iPad mini hasn't changed in design for several years, but the reports surrounding the iPad mini 6 all seem to suggest the tablet will move away from the Touch ID home button under the display and reposition it to within the power button, just like the iPad Air did in 2020.

A video of an aluminium chassis has now leaked online supporting this idea, whilst also suggesting repositioning of the volume buttons, a larger camera on the rear, slimmer bezels around the display and a slimmer build all round.

The video was originally published by techordo.com in cooperation with a leaker called xleaks7, via PocketNow, and while its reliability can't be vouched for, the information it offers is all in line with previous reports surrounding the iPad mini 6.

Which Apple iPad is best for you? iPad mini vs iPad vs iPad Air vs iPad Pro
Which Apple iPad is best for you? iPad mini vs iPad vs iPad Air vs iPad Pro By Britta O'Boyle ·

It's been claimed the iPad mini 6 will measure 206 x 137.8 x 6.1mm, feature a larger display than the iPad mini 5 but in a very similiar footprint, and be compatible with the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil. It's also claimed to run on the A14 processor, offer 5G connectivity and switch to USB Type-C.

You can read about all the rumours surrounding the Apple iPad mini 6 in our separate round up feature. We're expecting it to be announced around October, but nothing is official as yet.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle. Originally published on 20 August 2021.
Recommended for you
Apple iPad mini 6 chassis supports rumoured design change
Apple iPad mini 6 chassis supports rumoured design change By Britta O'Boyle ·
Is Motorola about to launch a tablet? Tab G20 leak suggests imminent launch
Is Motorola about to launch a tablet? Tab G20 leak suggests imminent launch By Mike Lowe ·
New Apple iPad mini 6 (2021) release date, rumours, features and specs
New Apple iPad mini 6 (2021) release date, rumours, features and specs By Britta O'Boyle ·
  • Via: Leaked iPad mini 6 chassis showcases big design changes potentially coming this year - pocketnow.com
  • Source: Here’s your updated look at the Apple’s iPad Mini 6 2021 - techordo.com
Sections Tablets