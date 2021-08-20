Apple iPad mini 6 chassis supports rumoured design change

(Pocket-lint) - Apple is rumoured to be refreshing its iPad mini before the year is out and a leaked chassis has supported previous rumours that the sixth-generation model will see a design update.

The iPad mini hasn't changed in design for several years, but the reports surrounding the iPad mini 6 all seem to suggest the tablet will move away from the Touch ID home button under the display and reposition it to within the power button, just like the iPad Air did in 2020.

A video of an aluminium chassis has now leaked online supporting this idea, whilst also suggesting repositioning of the volume buttons, a larger camera on the rear, slimmer bezels around the display and a slimmer build all round.

The video was originally published by techordo.com in cooperation with a leaker called xleaks7, via PocketNow, and while its reliability can't be vouched for, the information it offers is all in line with previous reports surrounding the iPad mini 6.

Which Apple iPad is best for you? iPad mini vs iPad vs iPad Air vs iPad Pro By Britta O'Boyle · 20 August 2021

It's been claimed the iPad mini 6 will measure 206 x 137.8 x 6.1mm, feature a larger display than the iPad mini 5 but in a very similiar footprint, and be compatible with the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil. It's also claimed to run on the A14 processor, offer 5G connectivity and switch to USB Type-C.

You can read about all the rumours surrounding the Apple iPad mini 6 in our separate round up feature. We're expecting it to be announced around October, but nothing is official as yet.