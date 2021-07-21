(Pocket-lint) - Apple is rumoured to be launching a new iPad mini before the year is out and the latest report suggests some of the key specifications it might come with.

The next iPad mini - which would be the iPad mini 6 - is said to come with the A15 chip, which is the same chip expected to be used on the iPhone 13 models due out in September. Previously reports said the A14 chip.

Sources of 9to5Mac - where the report surfaced - also claim the new iPad mini would come with a USB Type-C port in place of Lightning, like the iPad Air and iPad Pro models, and it would also have a magnetic Smart Connector, again like the latest iPad Air and iPad Pro models.

The report also suggests Apple is working on the next generation of the entry-level iPad with an A13 chip and it is also working on an A15X chip, which we will likely see in the next iPad Pro models.

Previous rumours surrounding the new iPad mini have claimed Apple is planning on a big redesign, reducing the bezels around the display and moving the Touch ID fingerprint sensor into the power button, allowing for screen in the same footprint. It's said to have the option of 5G connectivity and it is claimed to be arriving sometime this year, probably around October time.

Of course, nothing is official as yet, but you can read all the rumours surrounding the iPad mini 6 in our separate feature.