Apple iPad mini 6 due to arrive "this fall"

(Pocket-lint) - Apple's new iPad mini has appeared before in leaks, but the latest report supports the previous rumours, and suggests we will see the device appear "this fall".

In the latest edition of Power Up - a weekly newsletter from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman - it is claimed the Apple iPad mini 6 is "a go for this fall". Gurman also said in his newsletter that the iPad mini 6 would feature the "biggest redesign" since its launch and it would look "similar" to the current iPad Air.

The iPad mini 6 has previously appeared in renders showing a design very close to the iPad Air, but smaller of course. The Air has square, flat edges like the iPhone 12 series and it features super slim bezels around the display, with Touch ID built into the power button. It would make sense for the mini to follow this design, allowing for a larger display within the same footprint.

Previous rumours have suggested the iPad mini 6 would feature a 8.4-inch screen instead of 7.9-inches. It's also said the iPad mini 6 will opt for USB Type-C over Lightning and come with an A14 chip.

Best tablet rated 2021: Top tablets to buy today By Britta O'Boyle · 24 May 2021 Our pick of the best tablets to buy today including the best 2-in-1 devices and compact tablets at a variety of different prices.

Gurman doesn't say much else regarding the iPad mini 6, though he is typically right so we'd expect to see an iPad mini 6 sometime in October, if Apple follows its typical release pattern. For now, you can read all about the iPad mini 6 and see what it is expected to look like in our rumour round up feature.