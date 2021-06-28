(Pocket-lint) - Apple is mulling over the possibility of releasing a 14 to 16-inch iPad Pro sometime in the future, claims a new report.

The largest iPad Pro currently available has a 12.9-inch screen size, but to make it a true laptop or MacBook alternative it needs to be bigger still.

That's the thought of Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. And Apple's too, it seems.

Gurman has heard that a considerably bigger iPad Pro is, at the very least, being explored by engineers and designers in Cupertino.

However, if such a product was to be greenlit, it wouldn't be available for a while. He writes that larger models wouldn't be available for a couple of years "at the earliest".

"They're unlikely for next year - with Apple's attention on a redesigned iPad Pro in the current sizes for 2022 - and it’s possible they never come at all," he adds.

"But a big iPad would be the perfect device for many people, including me, and would continue to blur the lines between tablet and laptop."

Apple's iPad could get major screen size bump in future By Rik Henderson · 28 June 2021 Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 brings kickstand and tablet together in unusual unison By Mike Lowe · 28 June 2021 This Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet discount is just too good to be missed By Chris Hall · 28 June 2021 Save up to 45% on the Amazon Fire 7 and 8 Kids Edition tablets today By Adrian Willings · 28 June 2021 Save up to $233/£120 on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ tablets in Prime Day sales By Britta O'Boyle · 28 June 2021 Prime Day iPad deals: Save over $79/£90 on latest iPad Air By Britta O'Boyle · 28 June 2021

In the shorter term, Apple is tipped to be focusing the other end of the tablet spectrum: a redesigned iPad mini.

Renders based on leaked information have appeared recently, showing that it could adopt the same design language as the current iPad Pro range.

Writing by Rik Henderson.