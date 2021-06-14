(Pocket-lint) - Apple's iPad mini may have been updated with new internals in 2019 for the fifth generation of the 7.9-inch tablet, but the design remained the same so it hasn't had a refresh in terms of its look for over six years.

There are plenty of rumours suggesting a new iPad mini is in the works though and it looks like we might finally be seeing a design update too.

Here is everything we have heard about the Apple iPad mini 6 so far.

Possibly October

Likely around £399/$399

Apple currently has no scheduled events in the diary, but it typically launches new iPads around October time.

As it's been claimed the new iPad mini 6, or iPad mini (2021) will arrive "later this year", we'd pencil in October as an educated guess, but nothing is confirmed as yet and there are no rumours detailing a specific date for now.

We don't usually hear about Apple events until much closer to the time, so we don't expect to know a date for the iPad mini for a while yet if October is accurate.

In terms of price, the current iPad mini 5 starts at £399 in the UK and $399 in the US. That was more expensive than the iPad mini 4 so we'd expect the new iPad mini to sit around the same ballpark or increase slightly.

Smaller iPad Air

Touch ID moved to power button

Black, silver and gold colours

Based on the rumours, it looks like the iPad mini 6 could see the biggest design refresh on the line since 2013. Squarer edges have been reported - keeping in line with the iPhone 12 models, new iMac and iPad Pros - along with narrower bezels and a larger display within the same footprint.

It's also claimed the iPad mini 6 will move away from the Touch ID button at the bottom of the display and move it to within the power button at the top, like the iPad Air (2020) offers.

The aluminium frame of the new iPad mini is claimed to measure 206 x 137.8 x 6.1mm - which would make it a little taller and wider than the iPad mini 5 - and it is said to come in black, silver and gold colour options.

Larger display

Support for Apple Pencil

Reports suggest the new iPad mini will have a bigger display than its predecessor. It's not been detailed how much bigger, though the iPad Air (2020) increased its size by 0.4-inches when it changed the design to same as what is reported for the iPad mini 6.

If this is the case, we could see the iPad mini 6 have a 8.3-inch screen in the same footprint as iPad mini 5 that has a 7.9-inch display. The resolution will likely increase slightly in order to be able to deliver the same pixel density as the previous model - 264ppi - but we don't expect a huge change.

The iPad mini 5 is already compatible with the Apple Pencil, though it's said the iPad mini 6 could be compatible with a smaller Apple Pencil. We wouldn't be surprised to see the design incorporate a magnetic strip for charging the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil, like the iPad Air.

A14 chip

5G

Dual speakers

USB Type-C

The Apple iPad mini 6 is said to run on the A14 Bionic chip and it's claimed to offer 5G connectivity.

There are no reports on storage capacities as yet - though the current iPad mini 5 comes in 64GB and 256GB options.

It has been said there will be dual speakers at the bottom of the device, which appear to be positioned either side of what is said to be a USB Type-C port.

Here is everything we have heard so far about the iPad mini 6.

Leaker Jon Prosser in association with RendersByIan created some images of what the iPad mini 6 could look like. Hint, it's basically an iPad Air but smaller based on the renders.

Mark Gurman claimed Apple is working on a new iPad mini for 2021 with narrower bezels and the removal of Touch ID for release later in the year.

A tweet from Sonny Dickson suggested the iPad mini could have the same design with no design refresh.

Refreshed iPad Pros and iPad Mini dummies. Triple Camera array on the pros. Central camera up top on iPad mini; slightly thicker. Hard to tell and different in screen size. pic.twitter.com/5Luizv1T2r — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) April 8, 2021

Bloomberg reported that Apple was planning to update the iPad mini in 2021 with a larger display.

CAD drawings based on information from David Kowalski and Pigtou suggest the iPad mini could feature Touch ID built into the display, as well as a punch hole front camera.

xleaks7/CoverPigtou

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.