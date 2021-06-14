Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Here's what the redesigned Apple iPad mini 6 could look like

(Pocket-lint) - An update to Apple's iPad mini has been rumoured for some time, but so far, it has yet to launch. That might be about to change though, as a new leak has given us a look at what it could look like based on sources and schematics.

The renders come from Jon Prosser in association with RendersByIan, and while Prosser's track record isn't the best out there, the redesign proposed in the renders does make sense, even if there may be a little bit of wishful thinking involved.

Based on the renders, the iPad mini 6, or iPad mini (2021) will have squared edges, like the latest iPad Air and iPhone 12 models. In a nutshell, it's pretty much the iPad Air but smaller. 

According to Prosser, the iPad mini 6 will measure 206 x 137.8 x 6.1mm - making it a little taller and wider than its predecessor - but offering a larger display within a similar footprint thanks to narrower bezels and the removal of the Home Button. Like the iPad Air, it is claimed Touch ID will move to the power button at the top rather than the device offering Face ID like the iPad Pro models

It's also said the iPad mini 6 will have USB-C at the bottom, with two speakers and it's said it will support Apple Pencil, which might be smaller than the current options. Prosser also claims the iPad mini 6 will run on the A14 chip and offer 5G connectivity.

The iPad mini 6 is said to launch before the end of 2021 in black, silver and gold, though there is no indication as to exactly when, or even if.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.
