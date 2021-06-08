iPadOS 15 system requirements: Will the 2021 version of iPadOS run on your iPad?

(Pocket-lint) - iPadOS has been around for a couple of years now and has become increasingly distinct from IOS, even though it shares the same version number. This year, iPadOS 15 is the name and you can check out our full guide to iPadOS features.

This year, the App Library belatedly comes to the iPad in addition to new multitasking features, live text recognition from the camera, Focus to minimise notifications as well as home screen widgets, improved FaceTime, auto-translate, new notifications, Quick Note and a keyboard shortcut menu. There's game controller support, too.

iPadOS 15 is compatible with the iPad Air 2 or later and supports the same list of iPads as iPadOS 14 before it - plus all the new iPads released since last year of course. Here's a list of devices:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (8th generation)

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (4th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

Writing by Dan Grabham.