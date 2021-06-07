iPadOS 15 will intro long-awaited and much-needed Multitasking features to iPad

(Pocket-lint) - This time last year, we said that the iPad wasn't yet ready to replace your laptop. Now, Apple has removed a major barrier to laptop-like functionality with full Multitasking.

The feature is one of the biggest new features to come to the iPad for some time and makes its debut alongside home screen widgets, App Library and numerous other features in iPadOS 15. Of course, there are already some multitasking features on the iPad such as Slide Over and Split View, but this should take things to another level.

There's a new multitasking menu that appears at the top of the screen which enables you to rearrange what's happening on the display. You can use these icons to go into Split View, for example.

You can also use a 'Shelf' at the bottom of the screen that enables you to move between collections of open apps. This is pretty much the multiple desktop feature from the Mac.

Best tablet rated 2021: Top tablets to buy today By Britta O'Boyle · 7 June 2021

You can easily switch out an app in Split View, too.

However, some 'pro' iPad users will be disappointed there weren't some other Mac-like features such as multi-user support, a Finder-like Files app, full external display support or some high-end apps like Final Cut Pro come to iPad. Maybe next year.

Writing by Dan Grabham.